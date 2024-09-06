Jenn Tran might be reuniting with one of her Bachelorette contestants in the near future — if Jonathon Johnson has a say.

“I have never wanted to say something more,” Jonathon, 27, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, September 5. “I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process.”

The former contestant, who was sent home after fantasy suites, shared photos of him and Jenn, 26, from their Bachelorette journey.

“She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through,” he continued, referencing the season 21 finale. “But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor.”

He continued, “Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after. (Don’t forget who your first patient was).”

The end of Jonathon’s post is a reference to his Bachelorette entrance where he met Jenn with his face covered in bandages. He was unmasked later on in the evening.

Now, because Jenn will be staying in Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars season 33, Jonathon hinted at getting together. (Jenn will compete alongside Sasha Farber during the upcoming season.)

“I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!” he wrote. “For me, and I hope everyone reading this hears me, go show this woman some love and give her your support! She just put her heart on the line for all of you to see and absolutely KILLED it!”

Jenn’s emotional Bachelorette finale aired on Tuesday, September 3, with the lead watching her proposal back alongside ex-fiancé Devin Strader. According to Jenn, her ex said he “regretted” their engagement and called things off over the phone. Jonathon — who was in the audience during the live finale on Tuesday — wasted no time shading Devin, 28, in his post.

“I am so sorry that someone had the opportunity to take even a little of the positivity of this experience away from you!” Jonathan concluded. “You deserve the world Jennifer Tran!”

Jonathon previously spoke candidly about his Bachelorette experience, explaining that he knew right before the rose ceremony following fantasy suites that he would be going home.

“She’s confessing her love for Marcus [Shoberg] and Devin’s saying that he’s in love with her and I’m sitting there in this middle ground with her, where everything’s great, it’s fun, we have no issues with each other, no drama,” Jonathon said during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast late last month. “It’s easy, but that next step isn’t there.”