Bachelorette alums Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko revealed that producers gave them no prior warning before entering fantasy suites the morning after.

“During fantasy suites, do they give you a warning before coming in the morning to film?” a fan asked Charity, 28, during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, March 12. The former Bachelorette posed the question to her fiancé, Dotun, 31.

“Hell no, they just pull up on your ass,” he said, noting that the cameras enter the room when contestants are “discombobulated” in the morning. Shaking his head, Dotun added, “They do not.”

Charity agreed, adding, “Luckily, it’s in the morning, so they’re not walking in on a show.”

Charity and Dotun got engaged during The Bachelorette season 20 finale, which aired in August 2023. The current Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, was her runner-up.

During Tuesday’s social media Q&A, Charity also praised her ex Joey, 28, as his journey to find love continues.

“Joey has been a phenomenal lead, arguably one of the best bachelors,” she wrote. “It’s been interesting watching this back now knowing what it’s like being a lead but also knowing Joey.”

Charity added, “I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he’s at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion. It’s a lot.”

During the Monday, March 11, episode of The Bachelor, Joey had overnight dates with his final three women: Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance.

Charity said that Joey’s final three are “amazing beautiful girls” who “bring something unique to the relationship,” before praising them each one at a time.

“I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is and she is absolutely stunning,” the former Bachelorette added. “Rachel has this easygoing calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments him so well, she’s also the sweetest, and Daisy is literally the definition of her name, she brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a fun positive moment.”

Charity concluded by telling followers that she has no insight into how Joey’s season comes to an end.

Fans have speculated that Joey will propose to either Daisy and Kelsey, both of whom he’s admitted to “falling in love” with.

When it comes to Kelsey specifically, Joey exclusively told Us Weekly that his feelings were solidified during week 7.

“But it was really after our second one-on-one in Jasper, how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back. That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her,” he told Us. “But as always, it’s a feeling — it takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.