Charity Lawson is praising ex Joey Graziadei amid his season of The Bachelor.

“Joey has been a phenomenal lead, arguably one of the best bachelors,” Charity, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 12. “It’s been interesting watching this back now knowing what it’s like being a lead but also knowing Joey.”

She continued, “I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he’s at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion. It’s a lot.”

Joey, 28, previously vied for the affections of Charity during The Bachelorette season 20. Charity ultimately said goodbye to Joey during the finale episode in August 2023 and instead, accepted a proposal from Dotun Olubeko. During After the Final Rose, it was announced that Joey would star as the lead of The Bachelor season 28.

Joey’s season has since begun airing, with the tennis pro narrowing down his contestants to the final three — Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance. As for what she thinks of the remaining women, Charity gushed on Tuesday that Joey has three “amazing beautiful girls” who “bring something unique to the relationship.”

“I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is and she is absolutely stunning,” Charity wrote. “Rachel has this easygoing calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments him so well, she’s also the sweetest, and Daisy is literally the definition of her name, she brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a fun positive moment.”

While noting that she doesn’t know how Joey’s season ends, Charity added that she’s “rooting for everyone’s happiness and love stories.”

Charity’s comments come one day after Joey and the three remaining women headed to the fantasy suites — and he admitted to two of them that he was “falling in love.”

When Kelsey, 25, dropped the L-word to Joey, he replied, “I’m falling in love with you, fully” and admitted he had been feeling that way “for a very long time.” He gave insight into the timeline of his feelings during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“With Kelsey … you go back to the last time she really started expressing things, almost back to Montreal. We were going a lot of off feelings, but there wasn’t really words being exchanged, so I did hold it in for a while,” Joey told Us after the recent Women Tell All taping. “We both agree [that] when she was falling in Montreal, I was falling too. … I never said it to her because I wanted to be intentional with my words.”

During week 6 of the season, Joey and his contestants traveled to Montreal. The trip came one week after Kelsey received her first coveted one-on-one date in Marbella, Spain. She later received a second one-on-one date in Jasper, Canada, where the pair took part in the polar plunge.

“But it was really after our second one-on-one in Jasper, how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back. That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her,” Joey said. “But as always, it’s a feeling — it takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.