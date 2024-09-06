Jenn Tran still wants the best for her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, after he abruptly called off their Bachelorette engagement.

“Although this love story didn’t end the way I had hoped … What you guys have seen is a snippet of our love story and two real people navigating a complicated situation,” Jenn, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “My heart is heavy grieving but I have to make room for forgiveness and keep the main thing the main thing which is ultimately my heart.”

She continued, “While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him.”

Jenn and Devin, 28, proposed to one another on The Bachelorette, which aired during the Tuesday, September 3, finale. By the After the Final Rose live special, it was revealed that the pair had split shortly after leaving Hawaii. Jenn claimed that Devin ended their relationship by text, saying he no longer loved her.

Related: Where Do Jenn and Devin Fall in the Shortest ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships? While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions these past couple of months. I truly couldn’t have done it without you all,” Jenn added on Thursday, referring to her loyal supporters watching the show. “For everyone who saw themselves in me, whether it was past you or present you or future you. … We are all trying our best to be the best version of ourselves. We are not defined by one moment, one circumstance, one experience, one mistake or one heartbreak. We are defined by how we actively choose to grow from it.”

Jenn, who was the franchise’s first Asian American lead, further noted that she is “still healing.”

“It’s been difficult processing the past few months and it will continue to be difficult for me to fully understand my own heart at this moment,” Jenn concluded. “However, what I do know is that I am worthy of an unconditional and unwavering love whenever that love may come.”

Jenn is also hopeful that she can channel her breakup grief through dance as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars season 33.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance — but not all have taken home the mirrorball. Melissa Rycroft was the first Bachelor contestant to compete in the series in 2009. While she didn’t win her season, she was asked back for an all-stars […]

“I think after a heartbreak, you know, I’ve been through so many of these and after a big one, I really just need a different direction in my life,” Jenn exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “And dancing is something that I’ve always wanted to learn to do. So this new era is really just for me and I’m really excited about it.”

According to Jenn, she only learned about her DWTS casting “45 minutes” before she needed to leave After the Final Rose, which was filmed in Los Angeles, to make it to the airport to catch a flight to New York City for Wednesday’s Good Morning America announcement. Jenn will be partnered with pro dancer Sasha Farber.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on Disney+.