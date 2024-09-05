Ashley Iaconetti claims to have receipts when it comes to the aftermath of Devin Strader and Jenn Tran’s breakup.

“Within the past week, I heard from a really good friend who said that Devin had slid into her DMs,” Ashley, 36, claimed on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

After cohost Ben Higgins asked whether it was a pal from Bachelor Nation, Ashley claimed it wasn’t. “Which makes it worse,” she suggested.

“This girl followed him, just because she’s been a fan of him from the show, liked his personality,” Ashley explained. “Then he DM’d her.”

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

During the Tuesday, September 3, episode of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation watched after Jenn, 26, sent Marcus Shoberg packing and told host Jesse Palmer her plans to propose to Devin, 28. Before airing the proposal, ABC cut to the live portion of the show where Jenn revealed that Devin ended their engagement over the phone.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn recalled, adding that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement and didn’t love her anymore. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

While confronting Devin live, Jenn claimed that he followed The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on social media the morning of their split.

“Ending the engagement on a phone call? The next day I wake up to you following girls on Instagram? And not just any girl, but Maria?” Jenn said through tears. “Not only is that so disrespectful to everything we shared together — I just don’t understand it. It completely invalidated our relationship. Everything we felt for each other. Did that even mean anything to you?”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Devin awkwardly laughed during the conversation, saying he let her know his change of heart about their relationship “regretfully late.”

“I can’t excuse the Instagram follow. I know that hurt you,” he said. “I failed you and there’s nothing I can say other than that.”

While Maria was not present during the live show, she later teased that she plans to address the situation. “Just got back from a peaceful trip,” Maria wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “This was not something I wanted to come home to but I have some things to say and this time I will not be holding back.”

The Bachelor franchise will be back with The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres Wednesday, September 18.