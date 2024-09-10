The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran is “done” with ex-fiancé Devin Strader following drama that unfolded during the live season 21 finale.

“I’m going to be honest. I reached out to him after [the finale] and just, like, wanted to wish him the best,” Jenn, 26, shared during an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, released on Tuesday, September 10. “Then, I started getting DMs from girls and all this stuff that made me upset, so I was done. So, we haven’t talked, no.”

Jenn said there’s “no excusing” his behavior. “So, I’m done,” she said.

During The Bachelorette finale — which aired on September 3 — it was revealed that Devin, 28, broke up with Jenn over the phone roughly two months after they wrapped the season. The exes came face-to-face during the show’s live portion before watching back their proposal together. Jenn, for her part, sobbed through the entire engagement scene.

“It has been really hard,” Jenn said during Tuesday’s podcast. “Just reliving the past couple of months, watching it through my screen and then having had been broken up with, and then, still having to live through those moments with everybody else on screen, but then them not really knowing what happened and to now have to, again, relive our breakup in real-time. I’ve been processing a lot.”

According to Jenn, Devin started to pull away in their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling. Ahead of their final “happy couple weekend” he pulled the plug on their engagement — over the phone.

Jenn told Kaitlyn, 39, that their engagement was “a very, very hard moment to relive” but allowed her to realize that “the relationship had really ended.” She admitted to having some hope for a reconciliation before After the Final Rose.

“In that moment, sitting there next to him on stage and watching us promise our lives for each other and then realizing that we weren’t in that place anymore was heartbreak at its finest,” Jenn said.

She also offered more clarity on the timeline of their breakup, revealing that Devin called things off at the beginning of August. Jenn also discussed some “red flags” she noticed along the way.

“There [was] an adjustment period. For me, I was being very gracious with that,” Jenn admitted. “I was making excuses for him. I was like, ‘Oh, he didn’t call me for 18 hours, and I don’t know where he is?’ It’s OK. … That happened a lot. It was tough.”

Jenn said she still has some confusion about what went wrong between her and Devin.

“It’s weird and I can’t wrap my head around it. And I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I still don’t really understand how someone’s feelings and emotions and effort can change almost overnight.”

However, there is a silver lining.

“The best thing that has come out of this is the internet and the community that I’ve gained from it,” Jenn said. “Everyone who has just been so positive and so empathetic, I think that’s the biggest thing is people can see how heartbroken I was and just to have to relive all those moments. Heartbreak is a thing that everybody can relate to. So, it feels good to have this community behind me.”