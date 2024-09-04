Just two weeks prior to The Bachelorette’s shock finale and the After the Final Rose episode, Devin Strader claimed via social media that “good guys always win.”

Ahead of the final portions of season 21 being aired on Tuesday, September 3, Devin uploaded two photos to Instagram on August 20. One showed Devin flanked by friends wearing matching shirts emblazoned with “Jenn & Devin Love Run” inscriptions against pictures of Devin’s and Jenn Tran’s faces.

The second photo showed a still of Big Ed Brown, the polarizing reality TV star best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiancé.

Davin captioned the Instagram carousel, “Good Guys Always Win.”

During the finale, fans saw Jenn, 26, declaring Devin as The One. However, the show’s live portion revealed Devin broke the pair’s engagement off over the phone, with Jenn claiming that he “regretted” getting engaged.

After viewing the series’ conclusion, social media returned to Devin’s August 20 post to let him face the music. “The sick part if he posted this after he knew what happened,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Posting like you “won” a competition and not like you broke someone’s heart. Shame on you.”

During the After the Final Rose episode, Jenn, who wiped away tears at one stage, recalled what went down once cameras stopped rolling.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months. We had left Hawaii engaged … very happy. It was the happiest day of my life,” Jenn began. “And then essentially as soon as we left Hawaii things were just different. It just felt like he was pulling away, all the promises he made of wanting to move together somewhere and see each other all the time … the efforts were inconsistent. I was confused, I didn’t understand because we left so happy.”

Addressing Devin’s reasoning for breaking up with her, Jenn said, “He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way. He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

The episode also saw Jenn confront Devin, questioning why he followed her fellow Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram the morning after their split. Jenn also claimed that Devin went “clubbing” with fellow Bachelorette contestant Jeremy Simons instead of mourning the couple’s breakup.

The questions led Devin to admit that he “had a lot of doubts” about their relationship after filing wrapped.

Jenn also detailed how she attempted to salvage their relationship, suggesting couple’s counseling to Devin, but his mind was already made up. She revealed the couple last saw each other in July — around one month prior to Devin posting his cryptic Instagram carousel.