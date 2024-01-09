Michelle Young wasn’t convinced she’d find a partner back home in Minnesota, but that was before a mutual friend introduced her to boyfriend Jack Leius.

“We were going through devastating breakups [and] we were in the same stage of our breakups as we were going through ‘Not ready met someone’ [to] ‘Ready to meet somebody’ and then those few steps back,” Young recalled of Leius during a January 2024 appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, noting there were many unseen connections between them. “We go to all the same bars … the lake he grew up on, my family fishes [there] 24/7.”

Leius, for his part, added that their eventual meet-cute resulted in the couple spending “four days together” and “dating by Sunday.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Young — who split from fiancé Nayte Olukoya in June 2022 — went public with her and Leius’ romance in October 2023. However, the former Bachelorette hinted at their relationship one month prior.

Scroll down to relive Young and Leius’ relationship timeline:

September 2023

Young took a party bus with friends to the Minnesota State Fair. Leius was one of the many pals featured in her social media recap video and she later shared a closeup of the pair holding a giant stuffed animal they seemingly won.

October 2023

“Hit the Jackpot with you 🫶🏾,” Young captioned two photos with her man via Instagram, hard launching the relationship.

The teacher jetted off to Mexico with Leius that same month to celebrate a friend’s wedding. He was also seen in her video recap from a group outing to a Vikings game in October.

November 2023

“About the last few months … 🙃,” Young wrote via Instagram, recapping the early days of her relationship, including dinner with friends and family hang outs.

December 2023

Leius shared his own social media recap of his budding romance, captioning the snaps, “Like a pair of denim jeans,” to which Young commented, “Made just for me 😜.” Later that month, the twosome enjoyed a getaway to the snow.

January 2024

Young brought Leius as her date to The Golden Wedding. As officiant Susan Noles cuddled up to Leius at the ceremony, Young teased, “Susan is trying to steal my man.” Young shared an Instagram Story video in which Noles joked, “I found a date, I found a date!” as she hugged Leius.

Young revealed she had a better solution, saying, “You can have your own season,” reminding her that Leius is “out” of the running for Noles’ possible suitors. “@thesusannoles for 2024 Golden Bachelorette so she’ll keep her hands off my man,” Young added.