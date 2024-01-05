Former Bachelorette Michelle Young wanted boyfriend Jack Leius all to herself at The Golden Wedding.

As Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles cuddled up to Jack at the Thursday, January 4, event, Michelle, 30, jokingly issued a warning. “Susan is trying to steal my man,” she teased in an Instagram Story video. “She’s trying to steal him!”

The couple laughed off Susan’s pursuits, but she couldn’t resist pulling in Jack for a hug.

“I’m thinking he should come with me,” Susan, who officiated Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding ceremony, added. “I found a date, I found a date!”

Michelle joked that she had a better solution. “You can have your own season,” she told Susan, nominating her for the theoretical Golden Bachelorette spinoff. “He’s out, he’s out!”

Michelle served as the season 18 lead of The Bachelorette, ultimately getting engaged to Nayte Olukoya. Michelle and Nayte, 29, called off their engagement in June 2022, six months after the season finale aired. She moved on with Jack last year.

Despite having food poisoning on their first date, Michelle powered through and ended up falling for Jack. They hard-launched their relationship in October 2023.

“Hit the Jackpot with you,” she wrote via Instagram, putting a playful spin on her boyfriend’s first name.

Michelle has continued to share snapshots of her romance with Jack via her social media. After spending the holidays together in Minnesota, they traveled to California to celebrate Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70.

“I think these outfits will do for the Golden Bachelor Wedding,” Michele captioned a pre-ceremony Instagram Story selfie of her gold gown and Jack’s black tux.

When they arrived at the La Quinta resort, they mingled with other Bachelor Nation alums.

“I found the twins,” Michelle joked in a separate Story, referring to her boyfriend and incoming Bachelor Joey Graziadei. “They both look good!”

Joey, 28, first appeared on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette last year. After finishing in second place, he was named the season 28 lead of The Bachelor. His journey will air later this month.

“It’s crazy. I’m still getting used to a lot of it, but I’m very excited,” Joey told Charity, 38, during Thursday’s wedding broadcast. “I’m just happy to be here today.”

Charity’s cohost, Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts, chimed in and asked for spoilers for his season. “I can’t say anything,” he added. “Maybe later, you might have to find me at the bar later.”