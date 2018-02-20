Bekah Martinez had no hard feelings toward Arie Luyendyk, Jr. after her Bachelor elimination. In fact, the 23-year-old nanny already got closure from Luyendyk, 36, himself.

“I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel in L.A. and it was filmed and everything but it didn’t make the cut,” the California native perviously told Entertainment Tonight of the reunion. “We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened.”

As previously reported, the race car driver sent the model packing on episode 7 before selecting his final four women for hometown dates. She was placed on a three-on-one date with contestants Kendall Long and Tia Booth, who both received roses during the day.

Martinez recently sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to rehash the breakup and revealed that she never imagined her young age would become her storyline.

“I had to talk about my age a lot on the show and I kind of figured this might be a big narrative, but I didn’t realize how big,” she explained. “I didn’t know my age wasn’t going to be shown until I saw the cast list.”

Martinez also opened up about her heartbreaking elimination. “I definitely didn’t [see it coming] just because I thought that we were at such a good place,” she said. “I wish we had gotten more time to explore our relationship with each other and I wish he had gotten to know me other constantly asking me and grilling me if I was ready … I think there’s no better way to find out how ready a person is for marriage by just getting to know them rather than continually asking if they are.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

