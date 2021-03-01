Holding her accountable. Bekah Martinez slammed fellow Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan after Nolan issued an apology for her past insensitive tweets that resurfaced.

“Taking time out of my sunday social media break to post this because I think a lot of other bach nation people will be scared to say something and this needs to be called out,” Martinez, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 28. “@taymocha as someone who consistently calls out other people’s apologies, I expect far better than this bulls–t that consistently centers yourself, and is insanely self-congratulatory and snarky. humble yourself and call it what it is.”

The former nanny wrote that Nolan’s 2011 tweets — which insulted Indian, Asian and Jewish communities and also included body-shaming and homophobic comments — were full of “bigotry and hatefulness.” She then asked the mental health counselor, 27, why she waited to be “called out publicly” to acknowledge the posts.

“You are not above scrutiny for past actions anymore than anyone else,” Martinez continued. “Come at me all you want but I will not back down. what you did was wrong and this written response is horrible.”

Nolan publicly apologized earlier on Sunday, telling her Instagram followers that her “tweets from 10 years ago are s–tty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful.” She also explained that she never “deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before” she competed on Nick Viall’s season of the ABC reality dating series in 2017.

“I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong,” she wrote. “I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

The Seattle native apologized to her “fellow BIPOC community,” adding, “I’m sorry I didn’t always stand with you. I’m sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I’m sorry I wasn’t better then, but I am here now and will always be.”

Nolan subsequently deleted her apology and uploaded a revised version, in which she slammed the internet trolls who resurfaced her tweets “to create chaos and distraction.” She disabled comments on her second post “due to extreme harassment and death threats.”

Nolan’s mea culpas came amid a reckoning in Bachelor Nation. Earlier in February, the franchise’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, came under fire for defending season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racially insensitive behavior during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette. Harrison, 49, later announced that he would be “stepping aside for a period of time,” and the network replaced him with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho for the upcoming After the Final Rose special.

“It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history,” Acho, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 27. “Empathy is needed and change is coming.”