Former Bachelor star Demi Burnett is getting “vulnerable” about her sex life — or lack thereof.

“I’ve been celibate for two years. I’m not having sex,” Burnett, 29, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti during the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Since I stopped drinking, I really — I went back to my old high school ways of being a prude.”

Burnett went on to say that she’s “disgusted” by the overall idea of having sex.

“The act of it is disgusting, our bodily fluids touching each other. Have they washed their hands? Am I going to have to ask them, like, brush your teeth? All of these things that I’m just like, it’s not worth it to me,” she continued. “Whereas when I was younger, I didn’t really care about all that stuff. Now that I’m not, I am very weird about all of that, and I can get turned off so easily because of the smell.”

Related: Spilling the Tea! Bachelor Nation Sex Confessions Several contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have confessed juicy details about their time on the ABC dating series in the past — especially when it comes to the overnight dates. Hannah Brown, for her part, made headlines after she revealed she had sex with one of her final four during the fantasy suite […]

Burnett made her reality TV debut during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019 and quickly became a polarizing figure in the franchise. She was ultimately eliminated during week 6.

Following her stint on The Bachelor, Burnett appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. She brought her offscreen relationship with Kristian Haggerty to the beach in Mexico, and they got engaged before calling it quits in October 2019.

Burnett briefly dated musician Slater Davis for five months in 2020, splitting in June of that year. She subsequently returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 7 but was eliminated during week 3.

When discussing her relationship status with Us Weekly in 2022, Burnett exclusively revealed that she was “so single” and had put dating on the backburner.

“I haven’t been focusing on dating because I had to figure out everything about myself, understand myself, work on that, healed from trauma, work on where I want to be and, you know, just all about Demi,” she said. “And I feel like that’s what I need to do before I’m ready to start dating, so I’m not there yet.”

Related: Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor’ Stars really are just like Us — they, too, can’t get enough of the Bachelor franchise! Over the years, many celebrities have shared their obsession with the show. In 2016, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared his passion for the show, penning more than 1,000 words for Chicago Splash about his obsession. “How I lost […]

Burnett seemed to be referring to the announcement she made in February 2022, revealing that she had been diagnosed as autistic following a psychological test.

At the time, Burnett also told Us she stays in contact with the women she met on The Bachelor, some of whom were also single.

“I talk to the women still and I do think we have such incredibly strong women and a lot of us are still single,” Burnett shared. “I continue to be inspired by them because they’ve shown me heart in, like, whenever I’ve needed them in times, they’ve shown up for me.”