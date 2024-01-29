The Bachelor is getting a blast from the past — and lesson in “tough love” — this week thanks to cameos from former contestants Jubilee Sharpe and Demi Burnett.

ABC previously teased that Jubilee, 33, and Demi, 28, will help Joey Graziadei find The One during his group date on the Monday, January 29, episode. The Bachelor Nation stars will put the women to the test while hosting a bootcamp.

“Today’s going to be a bit of tough love,” Demi told the group in a teaser. Jubilee chimed in, saying, “I am ex-military. We’ll be doing something that’s going to train you mentally, emotionally, and physically … Bachelor boot camp!”

Demi also teased her comeback via social media. “BACK WHERE I BELONG ON THE BIG SCREEN 📺 tonight!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside behind-the-scenes snaps from filming. “This day was sooooo fun 🥹 the best part about it was my amazing buddy @jubilee1991 🩷 she made it so fun!! I love her.”

Demi added: “And Joey? He’s hot. And he’s actually such a nice man. I asked to join his season and he just laughed. Better than a direct no 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

While Jubilee and Demi aren’t competing on Joey’s season, they have both shot their shots on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Scroll down a refresher on each of their journeys:

Jubilee Sharpe

Fans met Jubilee in 2016 when she appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor. She vied for Ben Higgins’ heart but was sent home during week 5. After her elimination, Jubilee returned to the Army to finish out her four and a half years in the military. The veteran worked as a computer and radio programmer.

Jubilee then tried her luck on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2016 but exited in week 1. She returned to the show in season 5, which filmed in 2018, but quit during week 3. According to her social media profile, Jubilee currently resides in Florida and considers herself a “tomboy in heels.”

Demi Burnett

Demi joined Bachelor Nation in 2019 as part of Colton Underwood’s season 23 cast. She was eliminated during week 6. Demi appeared to have better luck on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise after she told her castmates she was in a relationship with a woman named Kristian Haggerty back home. Kristian surprised Demi during the season by showing up in Mexico where they later got engaged. The twosome, however, called it quits in October 2019.

Demi moved on with musician Slater Davis in 2020. The pair split in June of that year after five months together. The following year, Demi returned to BiP for season 7 but was sent home during week 3.

She exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022 that she was done with BiP, teasing, “I’m way out of their league.” Demi noted that she was choosing to focus on her “DemiGoddess” podcast and understanding her recent autism diagnosis. She openly discusses her ups and downs with autism on social media and shares her crochet adventures with fans.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.