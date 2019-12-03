Evan Bass will be required to hand over quite a pretty penny regarding the misleading erectile dysfunction advertisements put out by his men’s clinic.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a complaint against the Bachelor in Paradise alum — who is an erectile dysfunction specialist — over the defendant’s alleged use of deceptive marketing campaigns, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. The court filing was issued to “protect consumers and the integrity of the commercial marketplace.”

The court docs claimed that Bass, 36, and his Tennessee Men’s Clinic allegedly “sold erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and other men’s sexual function treatments” by using “multiple widely-disseminated, deceptive marketing campaigns.” Bass, in particular, was alleged to have had “authority to control the deceptive advertising.”

Bass and his company were given at least 10 days notice before the state of Tennessee commenced legal proceedings against them. The reality star will be asked to pay a monetary judgement of $150,000 in monthly installments over three years for the “deceptive entrepreneurial, commercial or business activities.” With this, he is required to additionally enter a down payment of $10,000.

Bass has signed off on the terms of the agreement.

In 2017, the Bachelorette alum previously opened up about the sensitive nature behind erectile dysfunction issues among men and explained why they often avoid seeking medical treatment. “It’s a real sensitive issue. I think guys hate going to the doctor, I hate going to the doctor — no guys want to go to the doctor, but especially for something like this,” he explained to Arizona ABC affiliate KNXV.

“They don’t want to talk about it. You hear a lot of commercials and stuff, every station there’s all the pills and things like that, but I think guys need to know that there’s options out there,” he continued. “There’s a bunch of options! For whatever reason, most guys will say, ‘Oh, well, it’s just kind of like not my time,’ ‘It’s kind of over’ or ‘It’ll pass.’ ‘Nothing’s gonna work for me.’ There’s a ton of things that we get in our head that makes us not want to go to the doctor to treat [the problem].”

Bass first rose to fame when vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. He found love later that year when he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season, where he met his wife Carly Waddell.

Bass and Waddell, 34, are the parents of daughter Isabella, 2, and they also welcomed their second child, son Charles Wolfe, last month. Bass has three sons from a previous relationship.