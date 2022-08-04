Her decision. Jacqueline Trumbull opened up about what made her want to cancel her wedding to Paul Seli.

“I realized we had irresolvable incompatibilities. I love him and want him to find happiness with someone who is more right for him,” the Bachelor season 22 contestant, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 4. “Much of our relationship was wonderful and I will always be rooting for him on the sidelines.”

Earlier this month, Trumbull took to social media to announce that she was no longer planning to walk down the aisle.

“A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family – and even my advisor! – for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 3, via Instagram. “Almost all my wedding guests came out and showered me with love and support. It was an incredibly moving week. I’ll never forget the kindness of my friends during such a difficult time.”

The former ABC contestant continued: “It was also beautiful to see all these people I’d known separately fall in love with each other. I have the most brilliant, funny, thoughtful friends and family who made what could have been a terrible memory into one of love and joy.”