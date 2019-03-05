Her happy ending! Liz Sandoz may not have found love on The Bachelor, but she just married the love of her life, Vito Presta.

“I knew my husband was The One the first time we kissed,” Liz — who previously competed for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 in 2017 — exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 4. “We had the most romantic first date and I was smitten.”

Liz, 31, and Veto, who have known each other since December 2015, tied the knot in a snowy, outdoors ceremony on February 23 at Lake McDonald in Montana. “I always had a hard time picturing my wedding day, but I have always wanted to get married outside. Vito and I are both mountain people and love the snow,” the A Romanced Life blogger gushed of her magical day. “Since it was a small, intimate wedding, there were so many special highlights with friends and family. It was a perfect day.”

Many members of Bachelor Nation came out to support Liz as she walked down the aisle. “I stayed close with a few girls from my season and I am so happy they were able to come celebrate with me,” she raved of Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan and Christen Whitney. “I am so thankful for their friendship.”

Although Liz’s time on the ABC dating series was short-lived, she didn’t find it difficult to dive back into the dating pool. “I don’t feel like it was hard because I never had a connection on my season,” she noted of Viall, 38, who she hooked up with at a friend’s wedding before she was cast for the show. “I was open and ready to meet someone and it just happened to be someone I had already met and loved.”

Liz is looking forward to married life now that she has found her person. “I am so excited to be married to my best friend and have him to experience life with. He really is my better half and I know we are going to grow and learn so much together in this life,” she told Us. “I think the biggest piece of advice I’ve heard is to stay curious and love each other. We will be learning about each other forever.”

