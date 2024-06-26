Former Bachelor star Rachel Nance is setting the record straight on her friendship with fellow Bachelor Nation member John Henry Spurlock.

“We just hung out. He’s a great company,” Nance, 27, shared on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “He’s a super sweet guy.”

Eagle-eyed fans speculated that things between Nance and Spurlock turned romantic after they posted a TikTok video together late last month. However, she said that’s not the case.

“We both thought like, ‘Oh, we should just make a TikTok because we’re both not the best at social media.’ And then we made it and I posted it and I woke up,” she recalled to fellow Bachelor Nation members and podcast hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins. “I said, ‘Oh, I might have … this might have done something.’”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

But Nance made it clear that they only went out to eat, and it was not remotely romantic.

Nance actually has a new man in her life — but she’s playing coy about his identity. The Bachelor alum soft-launched her beau in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 23. In the image, an unidentified man could be seen with his arm around Nance.

“I actually posted on my Instagram, [and] people are trying to figure out who the person is in my Instagram because it’s his arm,” she said during the same “Almost Famous” episode, noting that he’s not from Bachelor Nation in any way.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to find out who he is,” Nance continued. “I called him yesterday and I said, ‘They’re going to eat you alive if they find out who you are.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I saw that.’”

She called her man “a little humble person,” revealing that they met at a baseball game. “No one knows who he is,” she emphasized.

Related: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Rachel Nance’s Family Guide: Meet Her Parents and More Courtesy of Rachel Nance/Instagram The Bachelor season 28 contestant Rachel Nance proudly puts family first. “She comes from a big, tight-knit family and is really excited to start a family of her own,” Rachel’s official ABC reads. The registered nurse is also using her parents’ love story as inspiration for her own. “If I can […]

Nance also made it clear she hopes to keep the new romance private for the time being.

“I also told him, I was like, ‘You know, if we were to do this, I don’t want to bring you into my world,’” she admitted.

Nance made her Bachelor Nation debut on Joey Graziadei season of The Bachelor earlier this year. She went home following fantasy suites but became a fan favorite among Bachelor Nation. (Nance has also been vocal about the racism she received during her time in the franchise.)

“Even though Joey was very supportive, and we meshed, and we met my family, I could just feel that I don’t think it was going to continue after fantasy suites,” she admitted during Wednesday’s podcast. “I think we both knew that. The connection between the other two were stronger than he and I, and I think I became more of a platonic type of love than a romantic type of love. [There is] nothing wrong with that.”