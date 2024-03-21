Bachelor alum Rachel Nance isn’t afraid to make a joke when it comes to her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season.

The ICU nurse, 26, took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 20, to share a clip of herself poking fun at how she was booted from the show, alongside the caption, “Joey telling production he will be sending me home.”

In the video, Rachel mouthed the words: “She’s no longer with us? So, she’s not on the team at all? That’s correct.” She accompanied the TikTok with a playful string of laughing emojis.

Rachel’s relationship with Joey, 28, stalled after he developed stronger connections with fellow contestants Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. She was sent home during the Monday, March 18, episode after her overnight date with Joey.

Following the season 28 Women Tell All taping, Rachel exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that it was “harder” than she thought to rewatch her journey, noting that it was bittersweet to reunite with Joey post-split.

“I knew when I would see Joey, it was going to be just [like] as we were [before my elimination]. It was just that safeness, that sense of home, and there was just pure love between the both of us,” she said. “But leaning into my emotions and allowing myself to feel what I was feeling took a lot out of me. But it was such a beautiful experience and I didn’t need closure from him. I knew it was going to be a wonderful reunion between the both of us, and that’s exactly what it was.”

Rachel also opened up about the racist online hate she received after Joey gave her a rose over Maria Georgas, noting that she and Maria are “fine.” She added, “We kissed when I left and it was all good.”

While Rachel called The Bachelor “a very interesting way of dating,” she told Us that she “wouldn’t do it again.” However, it seems that doesn’t necessarily mean she wouldn’t consider gracing the sands of Bachelor in Paradise or accepting the lead role of Bachelorette — Rachel told another reporter at the reunion taping that she’s “open to whatever feels right in the moment.”

She continued, “I’m enjoying seeing the way things are unfolding, and it’s looking amazing for my future. So we’ll see what the future holds, but until then, I’m just going to go home, back to Hawaii and relax on the beach.”

Joey, meanwhile, is facing an “unprecedented shocking first” when it comes to his final episode, according to host Jesse Palmer. While those behind-the-scenes have remained mum about what exactly goes down, co-showrunner Claire Freeland revealed to IndieWire last month that something happens at Joey’s last rose ceremony that longtime fans of the franchise have never seen before.

This crazy twist allowed the showrunners to experiment with the structure of the show, beginning the season with an emotional flash forward that saw Joey on a beach in tears.

“We felt like we had an opportunity to not just make the change for the sake of making a change,” Freeland told the outlet. “We had what we needed to back it up.”

Joey’s journey with his final two, Kelsey and Daisy, concludes on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.