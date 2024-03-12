Bachelor star Rachel Nance isn’t here for fans’ negative opinions.

Rachel, 27, took to TiKTok on Monday, March 11, to put an end to the comments she’s been receiving while appearing on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor. “If you don’t like me that’s fine, but you know, watch your mouth,” she mouthed over a popular TiKTok sound. “😉 #thebachelor,” Rachel captioned the post.

Fans were quick to support Rachel in the comments section. “I could never hate you Rachel!!” one wrote, while another hyped her up, “TELL THEM SISTERRRRR.” A third social media user commented, “U dropped this 👑.”

Rachel’s video came after fans were theorizing that she would be sent home after the show’s hometown episode, which aired on March 4. “YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO GO HOME,” one troll commented on Rachel’s TikTok following the episode. Another wrote that her “snarkiness” towards fellow constant Maria Georgas was “crazy” at the rose ceremony.

During the ceremony, Maria, 29, pulled Joey aside to tell him that she was falling in love with him after not being able to say it on her hometown date. Rachel then asked her “What was that about?” after whispering “what the f—k” to other contestants Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Maria dodged the question and told Rachel, “I don’t know.”

“You don’t know? But you asked him to talk,” Rachel said back.

“It was what I had to do in the moment,” Maria said. “I’ll tell you one day, sorry.” That night, Joey ended up sending Maria home.

Rachel’s journey continued on Monday, where she and Joey enjoyed an overnight date in Tulum, Mexico. During their time together, the pair jumped off a wooden platform into a lagoon. After “taking a leap of faith” from the highest level, Rachel injured her jaw and ended up in the hospital.

Joey accompanied her to the doctor’s office while she got X-rays. After she was cleared, the pair returned to their romantic evening and accepted a key to a fantasy suite.

The next morning, Joey told the cameras in a confessional that he feels “comfortable” with Rachel and gushed that their life could be “so beautiful” together.

The pair said goodbye but did not reveal if they were falling in love yet.

Elsewhere during the episode, contestant Kelsey, 25, told Joey she loves him, while Daisy, 25, gushed that falling in love with him was “fun.” Joey told both the women he’s falling in love with them too.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.