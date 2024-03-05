Joey Graziadei’s The Bachelor contestant Rachel Nance is unbothered by internet trolls following her hometown date.

“Don’t worry y’all, my parents raised one tough girl,” she shared in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, March 5. “Go touch grass or touch a plant go center yourselves! We spread aloha on my page and that’s what I stand for.”

She continued, “Thank you to those who are being kind and those with opposing comments … I hope you heal from what you’re going through.”

In the final moments of Monday night’s The Bachelor episode, Joey, 28, gave Rachel, 27, a rose, making her one of his final three contestants alongside Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. (Maria Georgas was sent home.)

Some members of Bachelor Nation expressed their unhappiness with Rachel’s rose in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, uploaded on Monday, March 4. After her hometown date aired, she posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from Joey’s visit with her family.

“From 32 to 3 👀🌹 #thebachelor,” Rachel captioned her post. Fans took to the comments section with their thoughts about her caption, and some even backed Maria, 29.

“Maria should have gotten the rose,” one person wrote. Another added, “Your attitude is not giving what you think.” A third commenter questioned: “You’re kinda mean huh?”

Those viewers’ issues seemed to arise from what went down during Monday night’s rose ceremony. Following all the hometown dates, the women lined up to receive a possible rose from Joey, but Maria pulled him aside before he started doling out roses. When Maria returned to her spot after telling Joey that she was falling in love with him, Rachel asked what they had discussed.

“You asking Maria ‘What was that about?’ was annoying,” one commenter wrote. “It was none of your business. The conversation was between her & Joey. If she wanted you to know, she would’ve told you to join.”

Other social media users, however, were quick to come to Rachel’s defense amid all the negativity on her page.

Bachelor Nation fan account @joeygraziadeiupdates left a supportive comment, which Rachel screenshotted and posted via her Instagram Story on Monday night.

“Please stop leaving hate comments, it’s not necessary. If you don’t have anything nice and kind to say about any of the women, just don’t comment on their post or send them hateful messages,” the comment read. “Please be kind, it’s truly not that hard.”

Former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson also spoke out in support of Rachel.

“All 4 girls are amazing and deserve to be there but yall need to go outside and touch grass for a little bit — maybe challenge and journey a little bit about your internal biases?” she shared in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday.

Fans got an inside look at Rachel’s Filipino culture when she introduced Joey to her family during Monday’s hometown date. Despite skepticism from her family, Rachel revealed to Joey that she’s falling in love with him — which won her a rose in the end.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.