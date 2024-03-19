Fresh off her reunion with Bachelor Joey Graziadei, Rachel Nance is proud of how she led with her feelings.

“It was definitely harder than I thought it was going to be rewatching everything,” Rachel, 26, told Us Weekly after the Women Tell All taping. “I knew when I would see Joey, it was going to be just [like] as we were [before my elimination]. It was just that safeness, that sense of home, and there was just pure love between the both of us. But leaning into my emotions and allowing myself to feel what I was feeling took a lot out of me. But it was such a beautiful experience and I didn’t need closure from him. I knew it was going to be a wonderful reunion between the both of us, and that’s exactly what it was.”

Rachel’s relationship with Joey stalled as he developed stronger feelings for Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. She was the first to admit that she was holding back with him, revealing that she was triggered by the show after her last two ex-boyfriends cheated on her.

“I’ve never seen the show. So when I came onto this, I had no idea what to expect. I’m going to be completely honest,” Rachel told Us when asked if she was surprised that she started experiencing PTSD ahead of the fantasy suite dates. “So when I went to overnights, I realized, ‘Holy crap, this man is really hanging out with my girlfriends.’ And it was just an honest reaction. Anyone who’s falling in love, it would be hard for you to know that your man is spending time with people who are your friends. … But he needed [all] of that time to get to know each [and] every one of us. So it worked out the way it was supposed to.”

At the Women Tell All, Rachel got emotional about receiving racist hate after she got a rose over Maria Georgas following the hometown dates. Us asked Rachel about the unfair backlash and the moment between the women at the rose ceremony.

“You have to think about it in this way: we’re exhausted at these ceremonies, right? And we all understand that we’re tired. So if you see the interaction, Maria and I, we’re fine. We kissed when I left and it was all good,” Rachel replied. “It was a valid question in my opinion. I think we’re all nervous going into the ceremony, and she was also valid to pull him. So you can do whatever you want in this world, and I do think it’s sad that I was getting some heat for that, but I said what I said and I’m not going to cower away from that. And Maria was fine with what I said.”

During her post-show interview, Rachel concluded that the reality show “a very interesting way of dating,” adding that she “wouldn’t do it again.” A few minutes later, however, when another reporter asked if she was ruling out the idea of being the Bachelorette or going on Bachelor in Paradise (which has yet to be renewed for season 10), Rachel wasn’t as quick to say the same.

“I am open to whatever feels right in the moment. As of right now, I’m enjoying everything settling down. I’m enjoying seeing the way things are unfolding, and it’s looking amazing for my future,” she said. “So we’ll see what the future holds, but until then, I’m just going to go home, back to Hawaii and relax on the beach.”

Joey’s journey with his final two, Kelsey and Daisy, concludes on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.