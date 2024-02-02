Fans of Bachelor in Paradise have no real reason to think the show won’t be returning.

Former host Chris Harrison — who hasn’t been associated with the franchise since 2021 — made unfounded claims about the status of The Bachelor spinoff on the Friday, February 2, episode of the “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

“I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed. I think is the official way they’re saying it is. They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it,” Harrison, 52, claimed to guest Dean Bell (née Unglert) who replied, “I did hear some whispers about that.”

Harrison added: “Obviously, either way, it’s never good in TV – we all know this business well enough that when they don’t postpone shows that are doing great. But I was bummed to hear that.”

Production on Bachelor in Paradise typically begins in Mexico in June, meaning there’s still months for ABC to make a decision about officially ordering season 10. The network didn’t announce plans for season 9, which aired last year, until May 2023.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Bachelor in Paradise debuted in 2014 and has more successful couples than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Season 9, however, ended on a sour note when all three of the couples called it quits within a week of the finale airing. The ratings also declined despite the strong numbers for The Golden Bachelor, which acted as BiP‘s lead in.

Season 28 of The Bachelor, meanwhile, started airing last month with lead Joey Graziadei. Deadline reported on January 31 that the premiere doubled its audience by collecting 3 million more viewers on streaming within a week of the debut.

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

Viewers have been buzzing about Joey, 28 — and his apparent frontrunner Daisy Kent. The twosome went on their first one-on-one date on the Monday, January 29, episode.

“She’s very confident but so subtly confident where she’s just sweet and happy,” Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Godwin said of Daisy on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I think she seems amazing and, I mean, I’m going to be shocked if … I’m thinking he’s going to choose her! This is pretty early on, but they definitely have amazing chemistry.”

Related: Meet the Women Competing for Joey Graziadei’s Heart on Bachelor Season 28 Joey Graziadei is gearing up for his journey to find love. A month before the tennis player’s season of The Bachelor is set to premiere, ABC released a full list of the women who will be competing for Joey’s heart. Joey was named the Bachelor after he finished as the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season […]

While the network has yet to announce plans for BiP season 10, Hannah — who met husband Dylan Barbour on season 6 of the beach spinoff — is already picking out contestants who should go on the series, including Lauren Hollinger, who was on Joey’s season with younger sister Allie.

“[Lauren] already smashed the cake on the ground and this is the second episode! I’m like, ‘Please go to Mexico. I’m dying for you to go to Mexico.’ I think she would thrive in Paradise,” Hannah said.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.