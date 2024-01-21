Bachelor Joey Graziadei will try to see if one of 32 women — including a pair of sisters — is The One during season 28 of The Bachelor.

Yes, you read that right: The Bachelor cast siblings Allison Hollinger and Lauren Hollinger as contestants on Joey’s season, seemingly repeating season 20. (On Ben Higgins’ season, twins Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson both competed, even walking out of the limo side-by-side and receiving a two-on-one date in their hometown.)

“Tune in to #thebachelor January 22nd to watch me and Allie share a [boyfriend],” Lauren, 28, wrote via Instagram on December 2023 after ABC debuted the season 28 cast list.

While Allison and Lauren are ready to “share” a significant other, that is the part that Joey, 28, struggled with the most throughout the entire journey.

“It 100 percent tested me. I think it wouldn’t be myself if it didn’t test me. It’s something that felt very unnatural early on,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly in January of dating multiple women. “I felt unnatural through the whole process, and people will see that. I tried to be as open and honest about that [as possible].”

He added, “I kept trying to do it to the best of my ability and just kind of trust that I was doing my best so I could kind of live with everything that comes out of it.”

Keep scrolling to meet Allison and Lauren:

Is Allison or Lauren Hollinger Older?

Lauren, 28, is two years older than Allison, 26, and according to their official ABC cast bios, they are still best friends.

Where Are Allison and Lauren Hollinger From?

Allison and Lauren both hail from Philadelphia, where they still currently live.

Do Allison and Lauren Hollinger Have the Same Jobs?

While Allison and Lauren are ready to “share” a boyfriend, they do not share the same career. Allison works as a realtor, while her older sister is a registered nurse.

“The nurse is especially passionate about her career and is the life of the party when she’s not working,” Lauren’s cast bio reads.

What Are Allison Hollinger’s ‘Bachelor’ Fun Facts?

Allison boasted about winning “many” costume contests, enjoying fruity gin spritzes and getting dressed up for “fancy dinners” on her cast bio page.

What Are Lauren Hollinger’s ‘Bachelor Fun Facts?

Lauren, meanwhile, wanted to share that she’s an “avid” voice texter, finds cleaning to be therapeutic and once went through a “serious punk phase.”