Bachelor star Joey Graziadei teamed up with older sister Carly Monzo to take on a viral trend — and they nailed it.

The video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, January 31, began with Joey, 28, walking as he spoke directly into the camera and poked fun at himself.

“I’m the Bachelor, of course I kiss multiple girls on national television,” Joey said, to which Carly quipped, “I’m the Bachelor’s older sister, of course I’m going to vomit in my mouth everytime you make out with someone.”

While the video was still rolling, Joey panned the camera down to his feet as he pretended to have a heated conversation with Carly.

Related: Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s Family Guide: Meet His Parents and 2 Sisters Becoming the Bachelor has made Joey Graziadei’s “amazing” family closer than ever. “They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this,” Joey told Us Weekly exclusively before the premiere of The Bachelor season 28. “I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my […]

“Car, it’s only going to get worse,” he said, to which she responded, “Yeah, but why do they have to turn the volume up so loud.”

True to many Bachelor and Bachelorette leads over the years, Joey has shared several smooches with the contestants so far during season 28 of the ABC hit reality show, which aired last month.

The clip continued with Joey noting that he’s “of course” going to post “a lot” on social media, while Carly noted that she’s “of course” going to “pick a fight” with users in the comments section if they don’t have nice things to say about her brother.

“I’m the Bachelor, of course I lived in Hawaii and I have a really cool job,” he said, while Carly corrected him, “I’m the Bachelor’s older sister, of course you had to quit your job and now you sleep on my couch.”

Related: All the Times ‘The Bachelor’ Shocked Fans With Its Lead Wild roses! Bachelor Nation has seen its fair share of controversial contestants and final picks, but when it comes to choosing the franchise’s lead it’s usually easy to call — but not always. When The Bachelorette announced Clare Crawley, who hadn’t been on a Bachelor series or one if its spinoffs since 2018’s Bachelor Winter […]

Joey jokily moved the camera to the ground again, saying, “Carly, I told on multiple talk shows I don’t live on your couch, I have my own room.”

When Joey teased, “I’m the Bachelor, of course I can’t tell you how my season ends,” Carly got close to the camera and declared, “I’m the Bachelor’s older sister, I’m gonna tell you exactly how this season ends.”

“Nope, nope, nope, nope!” Joey exclaimed as he walked quickly away from Carly. “We’re done, we’re done.”

Joey made his Bachelor Nation debut when he vied for the heart of Charity Lawson during The Bachelorette in 2023. After Charity, 28, ultimately got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, Joey was crowned the newest Bachelor.

Fans and Bachelor Nation members alike were quick to weigh in on Joey and Carly’s take on the trend — including Charity. “Pls you were made for this @carly.monzo 😂😂👏🏾,” Charity wrote.

While the humorous video gave fans a glimpse of Joey’s relationship with Carly, he exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of his season premiere that his whole family is “amazing.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this,” he said. “I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together. They just have been in my corner.”

During season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey candidly shared that his parents separated when he was young after his dad came out as gay. He explained that the twosome were “amazing coparents” to him, Carly and their sister, Eleanor.

“We’ve had this ability to connect and talk through everything,” he continued to Us. “I’m so grateful [for] what it’s done for my family. It’s one of the many blessings that this has brought.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.