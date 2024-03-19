The Women Tell All was interrupted by Joey and Kelsey A.’s “talk.”

In case you missed it, the March 11 episode of The Bachelor ended with Joey Graziadei spiraling over Kelsey Anderson sending him a note card that read, “We need to talk.” As he melted down over the possibility that Kelsey wanted to quit the show, it became clear that she was a frontrunner for the final rose.

While the Monday, March 18, episode served as the Women Tell All, the special included Joey and Kelsey’s conversation about the situation — and alas, the Bachelor‘s version of “the note” turned out to be less dramatic than the letter written by Snooki and JWoww to Sammi Sweetheart back in 2009 that Jersey Shore fans can still recite.

“We made a promise to each other about, like, you know, being honest to each other about communicating our feelings and communication in general,” Kelsey began. “And I know how important all that is. I just wanted you to know exactly how I feel about it all. I just really wanted to verbalize that it’s hard not seeing you and the days in between are always so hard. All these feelings of, like, missing [you] and wondering. … I just want to tell you how much I miss you when you aren’t there.”

Joey subsequently let out a big sigh before Kelsey apologized for the scare. “I’m sorry. … Joey, you OK?”

“No,” he replied, putting his head in his hands.

Kelsey continued to comfort him. “I wanted to come here and tell you that and I wanted to tell you because I don’t know if I said it out loud that, you know, I do want to meet your family. I don’t know if I said it in those words ever,” she said. “I think that a lot of times — I’m sorry.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Joey responded that he was “confused” by the note after the twosome had such a solid night in the fantasy suites.

“Your head plays tricks in this and you have moments where you, like …” Joey said before cutting himself off.

In a confessional interview, he explained that he “wants to hear” what Kelsey is saying, but he can’t “because of how scared” he was.

“I don’t like that I got that [way] off of simple words that meant nothing,” Joey said. “When I do get to that point of thinking something so bad can happen, I shut down. It makes you question everything.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

During his conversation with Kelsey, Joey noted that he told her his “biggest fear” was the woman he picks not feeling the same way. He reiterated that he “holds back” sometimes to protect himself.

“I feel bad for stressing him out. If I could do it over again, I would have wrote the letter differently,” Kelsey told ABC cameras. “It wasn’t my intention for him to feel scared or have any stress but he looks like he’s about to cry. Seeing him in that state, it was alarming to me. … I want him to feel excited to see me.”

While Kelsey feared that she would be set home over the note, it is later revealed that Rachel Nance is the one who doesn’t get a rose, securing Kelsey and Daisy Kent as the final two.

The finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.