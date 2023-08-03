Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi transported Us back to 2009 at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 premiere party on Wednesday, August 2.

Polizzi, 35, arrived at the red carpet soirée in New York City rocking the “poof” — the iconic hairstyle that features a teased bump just above the forehead. “I feel it was a little nostalgic because Sammi [Giancola] is back and we see Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] a little bit in the season,” Polizzi exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “So, I was like alright, Pauly [Delvecchio] still has his blowout, I’m gonna do the poof.”

While it’s been some time since Polizzi rocked the coiffure, she told Us that recreating the ‘do was as easy as it was years ago. “It went up in two seconds.” (Watch the video above to see her getup.)

Polizzi paired her perfectly combed crown with a plunging hot pink top, a patterned miniskirt and towering platform heels — another nod to the past. “This was in my closet,” she said. “This is my sexy outfit.”

Polizzi asserted, however, that she “doesn’t dress like this” on a daily basis. “Me and Jenni [Farley] are in sweats all day … We love looking disgusting.”

Farley (a.k.a. JWoww), who joined her for the interview, agreed, saying, “I look like Adam Sandler Monday through Friday.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to return to MTV on Thursday, August 3.

Giancola’s return was teased earlier this year via a clip that showed her making an unexpected entrance.

“Have you told the girls that you DM’ed me?” Giancola, 36, asked Angelina Pivarnick in the sneak peak. After Pivarnick, 36, replied that she did not give their fellow Jersey Shore stars a heads-up about the surprise arrival, the duo opened the door to their vacation rental. “Hey guys, sorry I’m late,” Giancola told the squad.

The camera quickly panned to costars Pauly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Polizzi and Farley. “What the f—k?” Delvecchio, 42, exclaimed. “Is this real? Are you a hologram? Is this AI?”

Ortiz-Magro, 37, for his part, appeared on Family Vacation for its first four seasons before leaving in May 2021 in light of his domestic violence arrest. (Ortiz-Magro was arrested and released on $100,000 bond the previous April after an alleged incident with a romantic partner.)

The beloved reality stars, including Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese, first gained notoriety in the OG series, Jersey Shore, which ran between 2009 and 2012 and followed the friends as they partied in a beach house at the Jersey Shore.