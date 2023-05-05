She’s back! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has officially made her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation entrance.

“Have you told the girls that you DM’ed me?” Sammi, 35, asks Angelina Pivarnick in a sneak peek at season 6 of Family Vacation, which premiered during the Thursday, May 4, episode of the MTV series.

After Angelina, 36, replies that she did not give their fellow Jersey Shore stars a heads-up about the surprise arrival, the duo open the door to their vacation rental.

“Hey guys, sorry I’m late,” Sammi tells the squad.

The camera quickly pans to costars Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley. “What the f—k?” Pauly D, 42, exclaims. “Is this real? Are you a hologram? Is this AI?”

The clip — which aired during Thursday’s season 5 finale — also showed Sammi getting into heated exchanges with her castmates.

“Can you let me talk?” Sammi shouts to an unseen cast member before Deena Cortese and Snooki, 35, are separately seen bursting into tears. “No, you talk so much. Shut up! Hold on, don’t make it messier.”

The jewelry designer then closes out the clip with her signature tagline. “I’m still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” Sammi adds via confessional.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sammi would officially return to Jersey Shore and make her debut on the spinoff.

“OK, I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️,” she later wrote via Instagram, sharing a selfie from set.

While Sammi was one of the personalities on Jersey Shore during its OG run between 2009 and 2012, she opted not to return for Family Vacation when it premiered in April 2018.

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” the Sweetheart Styles founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

One year prior, a source told Us that Sammi wasn’t interested in filming a reunion and seeing her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship throughout the reality TV show.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” the insider exclusively told Us in November 2017. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Ronnie, 37, appeared on Family Vacation for its first four seasons before ultimately leaving in May 2021 in light of his domestic violence arrest. (Ronnie was arrested and released on $100,000 bond the previous April after an alleged incident with a romantic partner.)

Thursday’s trailer also teased that Ronnie would return to Family Vacation, but it isn’t known whether he and Sammie have filmed together.

“I’m ready to come back,” Ronnie confesses to Mike, 40, in a separate scene. “I feel good, bro.”

Mike replies: “But, what about the squad? It’s not easy for me to keep a secret. … I can’t say anything because it’s not my job to tell your story.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is slated to return to MTV this summer.