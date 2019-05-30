The simple things. Bachelor alum Sean Lowe shared an adorable video of his son putting him in good spirits after he revealed his dog only has only six months to live.

The reality television star, 35, posted the sweet moment with his two-year-old son, Samuel, via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29. “This kid knows how to cheer me up,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Lowe and his son showed their affection for each other after the father-of-two said “Daddy’s sad.” As Lowe pretended to fake cry, his son proceeded to cheer him up with a cute and innocent kiss.

“Daddy’s happy,” Lowe said after the peck. The duo then continued to show their affection with quick kisses before the brief clip wrapped.

This adorable moment was posted after Lowe shared upsetting news with fans about his dog, Ellie, earlier that day. He revealed via Twitter his labrador’s days are numbered.

“Our vet told us our chocolate lab Ellie has laryngeal paralysis and probably only has another six months left with us,” he tweeted. “She’s always been my favorite child so needless to say, I didn’t receive the news well.”

He cautioned fans in a second tweet: “So get ready to see a bunch of pictures of Ellie living her best life in the weeks to come. This is her enjoying her new morning routine of eating an Otter Pop before taking [a] nap.”

Lowe and his wife, Catherine, said “goodbye” to their other dog, Lola, in 2016. At the time, he said putting down the pet as “easily one of the toughest ‘grown up decisions’” the couple has had to make.

“For the past couple of months I’ve been carrying her around the house and helping her use the bathroom because she had lost the ability to walk and stand due to a genetic disease,” he shared on Instagram in November 2016. “When we found out about the disease we were just hoping she would make it long enough to meet her future brother/sister. She did and we’re so thankful for that.”

Lowe also wrote that the situation “sucks,” but he knew the couple “made the right choice for Lola” and they would see her “when we get there.”

Lowe married Bachelor costar Catherine in 2014. After welcoming Samuel in July 2016, his wife gave birth to their second son, Isaiah, in May 2018.

