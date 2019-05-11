Beating the reality television curse. While most couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don’t last, Catherine and Sean Lowe have made it work for five years.

Catherine, 33, shared with Us Weekly at Carter’s Mother’s Day Brunch on Thursday, May 9, her “tips” for building a lasting relationship.

“Really consider and prioritize nonnegotiables or things that don’t really matter. Push them to the side,” she told Us. “Ok, I’m super messy. I’m literally so messy and Sean Lowe has loved me despite. If he was a lesser man, he would have said you know what, she’s too messy I’m not going to be committed to her. That’s silly. If you think about it, that’s really silly.”

Added Catherine: “I think a lot of people put a lot of emphasis and a lot of weight on things that shouldn’t matter where do they have a good heart, do they love you, are they willing to support you, provide for you, or whatever you want to do. I think that we kind of give up easily if we see things and they are not 100% perfect. Well, you’re not 100% perfect so you kind of have to understand the other person’s point of view.”

Catherine vied for Sean’s love during season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2013. After being the last lady standing, the couple’s wedding was televised in January 2014 — one year after the 35-year-old popped the question in his season’s finale.

The beloved Bachelor Nation couple have become parents to sons Samuel, 2, and 11-month-old Isaiah. Catherine admitted to Us that she does not “really do date nights” with her husband because of her “babies,” which she said is “probably bad.” However, she’s “obsessed” with her young boys.

“I knew that at some point, I would be rewarded with having kids so close together. Now, they are best friends. They play together,” she noted to Us. “Samuel can’t help but introduce Isaiah to other people. Even if no one’s looking at us, he brings them over and is like, ‘This is Isaiah!’ So, it really makes my heart so happy to see them together and playing. It really made it all worth it. For the first six months, you are out of your mind — like what did I just do? But now, it’s like, OK, I see it now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!