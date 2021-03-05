Under fire. Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan, who is a licensed mental health counselor, may be investigated by Washington state’s Department of Health after her past offensive tweets resurfaced.

“This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned,” DOH spokesperson Gordon MacCracken told Page Six in a statement. “Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously.”

MacCracken added that “not all complaints lead to us opening cases” as the DOH treats “each complaint individually and evaluate[s] it on its merits.”

He concluded: “This is in the early stages, and we can’t predict what the result may be.”

The 27-year-old psychotherapist came under fire earlier this month after she was vocal about the controversy surrounding Chris Harrison’s defense of season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. As the season 21 contestant called for ABC to fire the longtime host, 49, Nolan’s past tweets subsequently resurfaced.

The social media posts, which ranged from 2011 to 2013, included offensive remarks about the Indian, Asian, Jewish and LGBTQ communities. Nolan also poked fun of mental health and suicide and made fatphobic comments.

“My tweets from 10 years ago are sh–ty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful,” Nolan wrote on Sunday, February 28, via Instagram. “I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

After receiving backlash for her initial statement, Nolan took to Instagram again.

“Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology,” Nolan said on Monday, March 1. “There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past.”

Nolan competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017 before she appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. While she got engaged to Derek Peth on the spinoff, the twosome called off their engagement in June 2018.