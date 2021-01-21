A royal scandal. Victoria Larson, also known as “Queen Victoria” on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, was once arrested for shoplifting.

Larson, 28, was taken to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee, Florida, in July 2012 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise from a local Publix grocery store, according to the arrest report obtained by Us Weekly. While she placed several products into a shopping cart that she took to the store’s checkout section, she then put the stolen objects into a reusable shopping bag. The taken items ranged from grocery food to cosmetics.

After exiting the store, the California native was brought back inside and immediately detained until police arrived on the scene. She initially denied the theft before providing a police officer with a written statement.

The reality star’s mugshot shows her deviating from her brunette locks, trading them out for a blonde mane.

The Sun reported that Larson accepted a plea deal in August 2012 and received a six-month probation. She additionally was required to pay hundreds of dollars in fees and attend theft awareness classes.

Upon arriving at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, to compete for James’ heart in 2020, Larson quickly established herself as the villain. She hopped out of the limo on night one, wearing a tiara on her head.

“I’m Victoria, like the queen, and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt,” she told the North Carolina native, 29, during the January 4 premiere.

Despite getting into an argument with fellow contestant Marylynn Sienna, she has remained in the running for James’ heart.

Though she has gotten off on the wrong foot with many of her female castmates as well as several viewers, a friend of Larson’s told Us exclusively that the Bachelor Nation star is a “sweetheart” and “one of the nicest people” they know. The flight attendant is also ignoring the backlash she has received from viewers.

“She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” Larson’s pal said. “She’s asked me for advice because this isn’t a situation she’s ever had to deal with before, and the advice I gave her was, ‘It’s better to be hated than to be forgotten. It’s better to be talked about than to not be talked about.’ And that’s what stuck with her. At least people are reacting to her — she should see it as a positive thing.”