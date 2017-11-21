A battle between generations! The Backstreet Boys and Charlie Puth went head-to-head in a rap battle during an episode of TBS’ Drop the Mic that airs Tuesday, November 21.

“There’s an old saying, that you’re the dumbest in your youth, well whoever said that, must have met Charlie Puth,” Nick Carter, 37, began. “I saw you on YouTube, you had me in tears. You covered Adele and Adele covered her ears.”

“Now I’m a bit confused because I’m probably young, but someone please tell me how Nick is the cute one?” Puth, 25, responded. “In 2017 that sounds quite bizarre, you look like David Beckham if he lived in his car.”

The digs between Puth and the boy band continued to be about their looks and age difference.

“You were signed by Ellen out of YouTube, does your contract say you have to look like her too?” Kevin Richardson, 46, rapped.

The Backstreet Boys also sang to Puth “Why won’t you go away?” to the tune of their hit “I Want It That Way.”

“That’s not fair, you’re playing with my heartstrings because I’m mad, you’re for being mean to me, but I like that song,” the “One Call Away” singer said before starting his final rap.

“Stop pretending you guys don’t want to be me, I know you did this show so your daughters could meet me,” Puth rapped. “Look at you two, I can’t hold back the laughter, you look like a photo of before and after.”

Puth added, “Whose idea was a boy band of all Joey Fatones?”

After hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin asked the crowd for their opinion, Puth was crowned the winner of the battle.

Drop the Mic airs on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

