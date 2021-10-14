For a good cause! Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas announced the return of the second annual Baha Mar Cup, a celebrity tennis fundraising event.

The occasion will take place on Saturday, November 6. Tennis stars Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, James Blake, Jennifer Brady and Cliff Drysdale will arrive at Baha Mar Racquet Club — which has nine state-of-the-art tennis courts — for a tournament to benefit the Baha Mar Resort Foundation supporting Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative.

The event will feature a one-of-a-kind Pro-Am Tournament as tennis fans square off against legendary players. Young tennis enthusiasts, meanwhile, can participate in the morning Youth Clinic. In the afternoon, the tennis pros will entertain the crowd during a spirited exhibition game. The tournament will close with a farewell reception, auction, awards ceremony and dinner prepared by six-time James Beard award-winning celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson at his new restaurant, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House.

Baha Mar Cup participants can kick off the festivities on Friday, November 5, with Taste of SLS Baha Mar, a dining experience featuring award-winning culinary personalities from Cleo, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Fi’lia and Katsuya as well as a performance by John Legend.

“Following the success of our inaugural tennis tournament that took place in 2019, we are thrilled to announce the return of the Baha Mar Cup this November,” Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, said. “We are both honored and humbled to welcome back our loyal guests, friends, celebrated athletes and supporters who will join us for a weekend filled with an array of tennis and culinary activities, as we continue to raise awareness and funds to support the Bahamian youth tennis community, enhance public tennis facilities and provide opportunities for at-risk children.”

Knowles, for his part, added: “It is a privilege to, again, be hosting the Baha Mar Cup and share the beauty and warmth of my home country with the world. I am looking forward to being part of such an amazing event and am overjoyed to have these efforts benefit the Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative.”

The first-annual Baha Mar Cup was held in November 2019 and raised more than $100,000 to directly benefit those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas through the Baha Mar Foundation.

The organization is built on the three pillars of community, culture and conservation, reflecting the property’s deep commitment to building a strong future for the Bahamas. Through volunteerism and monetary donations, its mission is to champion sustainable conservation efforts, celebrate the diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions of the Bahamas and strengthen the community through improvements in education.