Professional ballet dancer Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who once performed alongside Beyoncé, has died. She was 29.

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet and beyond,” a Friday, September 13, statement on DePrince’s Instagram read. “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us.”

The message continued, “She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come,” the Friday statement concluded. “Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her.”

DePrince was a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet. She previously performed professionally with the Dance Theatre of Harlem and the Dutch National Ballet. DePrince, the youngest principal at Dance Theatre of Harlem, also authored two memoirs, Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina and Ballet Dreams.

DePrince was born in Sierra Leone and raised in an orphanage after both of her biological parents died during the country’s civil war. The dancer was adopted at the age of 4 by an American couple in New Jersey, where her mother noticed DePrince’s interest in dance and enrolled her in ballet lessons.

DePrince’s talent soon reached Beyoncé, 43, and she appeared in the visual album of Lemonade.

“[Beyoncé] said I looked like I was a creature from another planet,” DePrince recalled to the Wall Street Journal in a 2016 profile.“She walked up to me and said, ‘It’s such an honor to have you here.’ I was really cheesy and said, ‘The honor is mine.’ I was on cloud nine.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Since news of DePrince’s death broke, members of the ballet community have shared heartfelt tributes.

“She really was an advocate for what ballet can be, as a much bigger art form and a much bigger source of inspiration and hope for people,” Ming Min Hui, the executive director of the Boston Ballet, said in a Friday statement. “She really was an advocate for what ballet can be, as a much bigger art form and a much bigger source of inspiration and hope for people.”

Fellow dancer Misty Copeland noted via Instagram that she was “devastated by this news.”

“Michaela had so much more to give, not just to ballet, but to the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of dancers, but her absence leaves a void that will be felt deeply,” Copeland, 42, wrote. “The ballet world, and all those whose lives she touched, will miss her profoundly. She was a bright light, and her impact will never be forgotten.”