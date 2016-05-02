Time to kick back and relax! In a clip played during his final White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech over the weekend, President Barack Obama poked fun at his early retirement and post-presidency plans in a hilarious spoof video.

The 44th POTUS, 54, is set to leave the Oval Office at the end of 2016. However, he and wife Michelle Obama will be staying in Washington, D.C. for another two years following their 8-year run as the First Couple.

The good-humored Commander in Chief treated guests inside the Hilton Ballroom in Washington, D.C, to a laugh-out-loud-worthy video poking fun at his new self-appointed role as “Couch Commander.”

The skit started off with a news segment, hosted by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, speculating what Obama might do with his future free time. He then asks Vice President Joe Biden for advice, who tells the father of two that he can’t play golf everyday, but should consider getting his driver’s license and volunteer to coach a sports team.

Obama listens, but doesn’t have the best luck. The NBA’s Washington Wizards are unimpressed by the Chicago native’s former stint as his daughters’ athletics coach and Obama is quickly cut off. Next, he applies for a driver’s license, but a disinterested DMV employee questions the authenticity of his birth certificate at the sight of his middle name, Hussein.

In another scene, Obama plays around with Snapchat, touting the benefits of Obamacare, but uses a ghoulish filter to the First Lady’s dismay. Michelle, 52, scolds her hubby by simply saying, “No! Enough.” She encourages Obama to talk to somebody who’s had to face retirement early, such as former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner. The two guys meet up and the tears-prone Boehner, 66, tells Obama, “You can just be you for a while — if you know how to do that again.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Obama has been flexing his comedic chops as of late. While addressing the celeb-packed crowd at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he made the crowd keel over with his story of meeting Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall Jenner is also here. We had a chance to meet her backstage and she seems like a very nice young woman,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure what she does but I am told that my Twitter mentions are about to go through the roof.”

To see Obama let loose, watch the funny video above.

