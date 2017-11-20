Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s bromance is alive and well. The former president wished his VP a happy birthday by creating and sharing a meme on Monday, November 20, via Twitter.

Obama’s followers were quick retweet, like and respond to the meme.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

“Did you just meme?” one user asked.

“We didn’t deserve these *memes*,” another follower wrote.

Obama, 56, added a sincere message to Biden on his 75th birthday. “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have,” he wrote.

There have been numerous hilarious memes about Obama and Biden’s friendship in the past, including after the most recent presidential election.

Back in August, Biden also took to Twitter to wish his friend a happy birthday.

“Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me,” Biden wrote at the time. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama.”

Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 12.

“To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” Obama said at the time. “As one of his long-time colleagues in the senate who happened to be a Republican once said, ‘If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you have got a problem.’ He is as good a man as God ever created.”

This is not the first time the commander in chief’s tweet has gotten a lot of attention. As previously reported in August, Obama’s tweet following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, became the most liked in history.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love,” he wrote. “For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite. – Nelson Mandela.”

