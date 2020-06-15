Giving back. Barbra Streisand helped George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, become a Disney shareholder after his death in police custody.

Gianna thanked the singer, 78, for the gift via Instagram on Saturday, June 13, by sharing photos of herself with a letter and a certificate detailing her stock in the company.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” she captioned the post, adding three heart-face emojis.

Streisand also sent the child two DVDs of her 1965 and 1966 TV specials, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

Although Disney’s stock dropped earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has started to recover in recent weeks. In addition, investors in the media conglomerate, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 1957, have seen dramatically positive returns over the past 10 years. CNBC reported in February that a $1,000 investment in Disney 10 years ago would now be worth more than $4,600, with a total return of approximately 370 percent.

Gianna has been showered with support since her father’s death. On June 9, Texas Southern University announced that its board of regents had approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Gianna should she wish to attend the Houston-based school in the future.

“This board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” board chair Albert H. Myres said in a press release. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Kanye West also lent a helping hand, donating $2 million to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor as well as setting up a college fund for Gianna’s future tuition.

Floyd died at the age of 46 on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, 44, has since been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

During a June 2 press conference about Floyd’s death, Gianna shouted out, “Daddy changed the world!”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.