Rising up. John Legend, Kim Kardashian and more celebrities are helping to get justice for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in her own home in mid-March, and since then, activists have continued to fight for her family and demand that the men responsible be arrested. More than 80 days after her death, Legend, 41, paid tribute to the late Kentucky native in a heartfelt essay for Entertainment Weekly.

“She had planned on becoming a nurse and dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was on her path,” the Grammy winner wrote of Taylor. “Now is the time for us to join together and emphatically SAY HER NAME.”

The “Glory” singer explained the powerful meaning behind the phrase, which is more than just a hashtag for women in the black community.

“Black women created this call to action because we continue to wrongly talk about the generations-long crisis of police and vigilante violence in a gendered way, as if it only happens to Black men,” Legend wrote. “On Breonna’s 27th birthday, I say her name and the names of Eleanor Bumpers, Atatiana Jefferson, Nina Pop, Aiyana Jones, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Pamela Turner, Tyisha Miller, Miriam Carey, Chynal Lindsey, Shelly Frey, Darnisha Harris, and too many more. I’m sending more than my thoughts and love and prayers to Breonna Taylor’s family.”

The University of Kentucky alum and accomplished EMT was described by loved ones as being “full of life” and “a best friend to so many.” Two months after her death, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed charges of battery, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence. According to CNN, the Louisville, Kentucky, office of the FBI opened an investigation into the details of Taylor’s shooting on May 21.

Scroll down to see how Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more celebrities are taking time to honor Taylor and fight for justice on her birthday.