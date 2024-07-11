BBC racing commentator John Hunt‘s wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

The British police detained Kyle Clifford on Wednesday, July 10, in connection to the deaths of Carol Hunt and her two daughters: Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25. According to Sky News, the three women were fatally injured inside their home north of London.

Clifford, 26, meanwhile, was carried out on a stretcher in a cemetery.

“He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries,” the Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement. “No shots were fired by police.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit addressed the tragedy as well, adding, “Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

The statement hinted that the police believe “the suspect was known to the victims.” First responders were initially contacted on Tuesday, July 9, and they arrived at the Hunt residence to find three women with fatal injuries who ultimately died at the scene.

At a press conference, Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson stated that the incident involved “what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.”

John received an outpouring of support after the news made headlines. BBC 5 Live’s controller, Heidi Dawson, issued a statement, which read, “Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Meanwhile, John’s coworker Mark Chapman got emotional when he halted his show.

“Today has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but to all of those who worked here with him for the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his commentaries,” the sports commentator said on Wednesday. “And so, on behalf of everyone connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”

John has yet to publicly address his tragic loss.

In response to the situation, a spokesperson for the U.K. Home Office confirmed they are now considering an internal review to see if tougher crossbow laws are needed.

“We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced,” a spokesperson said, according to BBC. “The home secretary will swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further.”