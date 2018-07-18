The opposite of homeward bound. An adorable dog has had quite the week: he did some time behind bars after traveling more than 153 miles from his home!

A pug named Bean escaped the home of his owner in Baltimore, Maryland, and ended up in a Cape May, New Jersey, backyard over the weekend. After Cape May police were called to handle the situation, their official Facebook Account posted an adorable photo of the dog’s mugshot on Sunday, July 15, and captioned it, “This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue. #pugmug.” The photo was shared more than 9,000 times and gained more than 1,500 comments.

Less than an hour later, the police department updated concerned citizens, writing on Facebook, “Update – the pug’s owner has been located and he has been released on bail.” The post accompanied a hilarious photo of Bean behind bars next to a steel toilet and a bench.

Update – the pug’s owner has been located and he has been released on bail Posted by Cape May Police Department on Sunday, July 15, 2018

The police department wasn’t done yet — on Monday, July 16, the CPMD posted a photo of one of their police officers holding Bean and a brown paper bag, joking, “Apparently Bean, the Pug, paid her bail in cookies!”

Apparently Bean, the Pug, paid her bail in cookies! Posted by Cape May Police Department on Monday, July 16, 2018

Bean’s owner, Hadley Hubbard, shared an update on her pooch on the CMPD’s account, according to NJ.com. “Thank you to CMPD from Bean the pug’s family for taking such good care of her,” she wrote. “She is sound asleep at home after an exciting afternoon on the run.”

