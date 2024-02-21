Former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Beau Allen has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, but by his own admission, that was easier than carrying a drunk Jason Kelce through the streets of Philadelphia.

Allen and former teammate Chris Long appeared on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, February 21, to reminisce about the trio’s time playing together in Philly. The football talk, however, soon devolved into the tale of Jason’s disastrous first date with his now-wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, met on Tinder, and according to Allen, the two were talking on the app for a couple weeks before they met in person. That first date happened to be the night of the Eagles’ holiday party, at which Jason and his teammates pregamed and then had more than their fill of celebratory beverages.

“Kelce’s talking about this girl, like, ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression,’” Allen recalled. “The night just went a little bit sideways.”

Fast-forward to the party itself, and Jason was asleep on the bar.

“It’s actually not that uncommon,” Jason interjected.

Allen backed that statement up, saying that he has a “disturbing” amount of photos of a passed-out Jason on his phone.

But that night, after falling asleep at the bar on his first date with his eventual wife, Jason needed to get home. Luckily, Allen was there to quite literally carry him.

Allen recalled the odyssey of transporting the 6-foot-3, 295-pound center through the city against his will.

“It’s, like, cobblestone streets,” Allen said. “And you’re fighting me, I’m, like, straining. I dropped you.”

To Jason’s credit, he didn’t dispute Allen’s story.

“I know I was sleeping but I remember it,” he said. “I remember fighting you and laughing my ass off.”

For many, a first date that ends with your friend carrying you home would mean a second date is not in the cards, but not everyone is Jason Kelce. He and Kylie married in 2018 and now have three daughters, so it helps when you’re one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive — even though Jason claims he’s not even the sexiest man in his own family.

The brother of Travis Kelce asked Allen point-blank if he was surprised that his now-wife agreed to go out with him again.

“I was slightly surprised,” Allen admitted. “But you’re a great guy, you’re charming.”

That’s a real friend for you.