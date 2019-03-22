Behati Prinsloo Posts Steamy Picture for Husband Adam Levine’s 40th Birthday

Celebrating a special day. Behati Prinsloo paid tribute to her husband, Adam Levine, on his 40th birthday by posting a steamy picture of the pair on social media.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 30, posted a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on the beach via Instagram on Friday, March 22, and captioned it, “40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you. I wake up every morning more in love with you….happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool @adamlevine.”

Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 frontman tied the knot in July 2014, and share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 13 months. In January, the Namibia native opened up about suffering from “a little postpartum depression” after she gave birth to her eldest daughter.

“It was difficult to get back into normal life,” she told NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine, PorterEdit. “After the second one, everything felt so much easier — it was easier for me to work out … breastfeeding was easier.”

As for raising their children, the supermodel says the musician is the one who lays down the law.

“[Adam is] actually stricter than me, and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in December. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

But even though Levine is tough on his kids, he still makes time for fun. Prinsloo revealed, “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Prinsloo also told Us that she does not currently have plans to get pregnant again, but would like to expand their family “eventually.” She explained, “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future, for sure.”

