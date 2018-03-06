It should come as no surprise that Bekah Martinez was less than thrilled when she received a direct message from Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Twitter.

Luyendyk, 36, shocked viewers during the season 22 finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 5, when he proposed to Becca Kufrin, only to call things off and rekindle his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

Fan favorite Martinez — who was sent home home during the the February 12 episode — says the shadiness didn’t end there. The 22-year-old nanny called out race car driver Luyendyk for privately tweeting her last month after he had already chosen his bride.

“DM’ing your ex on twitter is a great look, too, @ariejr,” Martinez wrote alongside screenshots of the alleged exchanges. One image showed a picture of Martinez’s Bachelor headshot on a milk carton, a meme that went viral after it was revealed that she had been on a missing person’s list in November.

10 Times ‘The Bachelor’ Made Our Heads Explode!

“This may just win the internet,” he allegedly wrote on February 2. “Such a shame they didn’t use your license photo.”

“Lol! I made that,” she replied. “So there was no way in hell I was using the license photo . . . hahaha.”

Luyendyk responded: “So good. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well.”

But the ABC reality star wasn’t done. He allegedly reached out the following day with another musing. “Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1,” he wrote, referencing their 14 -year age difference.

After putting Luyendyk on blast, Martinez admitted she wasn’t sure of his intentions. “Yeah arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DON’T CARE HAHAHA,” she tweeted. “BOY BYEEEE.”

Martinez also used her Twitter account to offer words of support to 27-year-old Kufrin. “@ariejr is the biggest f—king tool i’ve ever seen,” she wrote. “beck is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!