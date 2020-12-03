Feeling the pressure? Bekah Martinez weighed in on Clare Crawley’s fairytale ending on The Bachelorette with Dale Moss — and she doesn’t believe that it is all it’s cracked up to be.

“I would not be happy if I was her. … It just felt like there was a lot of spinning of what happened to make her [leave]. I mean, it was just so obvious as a viewer at the very end that the two of them were almost coerced into getting engaged,” the Bachelor alum, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 3, while promoting the Charlie Banana diaper brand. “It seems like they really love each other, but that was bizarre, and I would be really upset as a lead.”

The University of California Irvine student said it’s as if Crawley, 39, was “intentionally pushed” out of the show. She then addressed rumors about new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams being at La Quinta property before the duo got engaged.

“I would be pretty pissed off. I would be like, ‘You sort of shorted me of a season that was supposed to be mine,’” she continued. “But, you know, at the end of the day, I have to give it to Clare, because I think that she really was there for the right reasons.”

Martinez added, “She wanted to find love and she fell in love. So, you know, I’m sure she’s just happy about that.”

Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette in March, but her journey was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When filming began at the La Quinta Resort & Club in July, the hairdresser fell fast for the 32-year-old retired NFL player.

Four episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette, fans witnessed Crawley make the decision to end her journey on the show to be with Moss. Before walking away from her leading role, the former Green Bay Packers player proposed to the Bachelor Winter Games alum.

Martinez said that Crawley and Moss likely feel “a little bit” of pressure to tie the knot. “I feel like there’s a lot of doubters all out there. … They think there’s a time stamp on the relationship,” she said to Us. “But honestly, from what I’ve seen on social media and on TV, I think that they’re really into each other, and I hope that it works out for them.”

Unlike Crawley and Moss, Martinez was unable to find love within The Bachelor franchise. She did, however, eventually find The One in boyfriend Grayston Leonard. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Ruth, in February 2019 and their son, Franklin, in July.

For their little ones, Martinez said that they prefer to use reusable cloth diapers from Charlie Banana. The Bachelor in Paradise alum raved that “they are by far the softest diapers ever,” and that they are a great eco-conscious option.

“A big determining factor in using the brand for us was that not only do they help you reduce your carbon footprint and your environmental impact just by using cloth over disposable diapers, they also are super committed to giving as a brand — back to the earth,” she explained. “So, they do 1 percent of all their sales back to the planet. They are the first climate-neutral certified diaper brand sold globally in over 50 countries, so they make a lot of efforts just as a brand and then they help you make that effort towards more sustainability as a family.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi