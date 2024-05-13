Bella Hadid is following in her sister Gigi Hadid’s footsteps and is now a certified Taylor Swift fan.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 13, Bella, 27, opened up about her close relationship with Gigi, 29 — and how she has now become a huge Swiftie, which stemmed from Gigi’s friendship with Swift, 34.

“We’re best friends and have regular sister stuff, like stealing clothes, getting the front seat, you know, like, what music are we gonna listen to? She was a Swiftie. I love Lil Wayne,” Bella shared with Drew Barrymore, adding that their differences in music choices was “really hard” when driving to school. “But now I can say I’m a hardcore Swiftie.”

Bella went on to gush about how “amazing” of a person Swift is.

“She’s just the most humble, sweet, adorable human being,” she said. “And then all of a sudden she’s a superstar.”

Gigi, who has been friends with Swift since 2014, was spotted with Bradley Cooper at Swift’s Sunday, May 12, Eras Tour show in Paris, per social media footage. The couple were seen dancing throughout the concert next to Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Gigi and Swift were first spotted together alongside Jaime King and Ireland Baldwin at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2014. Gigi later appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in May 2015 and attended many of Swift’s infamous 4th of July parties in Rhode Island.

In May 2017, Swift opened up about her close friendship with Gigi and why she goes to the model for advice.

“She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “Gigi’s No. 1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businessman without ever compromising that.”

Gigi, for her part, couldn’t help but gush about her love for Swift — especially when she cooks for her.

“Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her. She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and really good chili that I love,” she said in an interview with InStyle in April 2023. “So, I love to cook, but it’s also such a treat to get cooked for.”

Gigi continued: “And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that’s when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you’re both working towards manifesting those really special moments.”