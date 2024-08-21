Ben Affleck Had Not Going Anywhere Transcribed on J Lo s Ring

Ben Affleck transcribed a sentimental message on Jennifer Lopez’s ring following their second engagement.

“This one he put ‘not.going.anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez, 55, told Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe in 2022. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

The 8.5-carat ring features a natural green diamond and is surrounded by two smaller diamonds on each side.

Lopez confirmed in an April 2022 edition of her “On the J.Lo” newsletter that Affleck, 52, popped the question for a second time. (Affleck and Lopez, who met on the set of Gigli in 2002, got engaged later that year. They called off their wedding in 2003 and split the following year.)

After rekindling their romance, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a July 2022 Las Vegas ceremony at The Little White Wedding Chapel. They went on to have a second wedding with friends and family at his Georgia estate the following month.

On the two-year anniversary of their second wedding, Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck at a court in Los Angeles. Lopez, who allegedly submitted the filing herself instead of through an attorney, listed their date of separation as April 26.

Related: See Jennifer Lopez's 6 Engagement Rings Through the Years: Pics The look of love — in the form of Jennifer Lopez’s five engagement rings through the years. The singer, 51, has had her fair share of incredible diamonds. On March 12, 2021, rumors surfaced that she and Alex Rodriguez had ended their relationship, calling off their engagement after two years. Us Weekly confirmed the following […]

“The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben,” a Hollywood insider exclusively told Us in the wake of the divorce news.

On the same day that Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck was seen heading into an office building in Los Angeles. While Affleck and Lopez have taken their rings on and off over the past few months, he opted not to wear his on Tuesday.

For months, reports have hinted that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage was crumbling. In May, Us confirmed that Affleck moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship Timeline The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Neither Affleck nor Lopez publicly acknowledged their second wedding anniversary in July. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome were “doing their own thing” while they worked on potentially reconciling.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the insider explained, noting that Lopez and Affleck were “living separate lives” at the time.

A second insider told Us at the time that there was a “sliver of hope” for Affleck and Lopez’s relationship, noting that an official decision about the future of their romance hadn’t been decided.