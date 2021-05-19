Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Ask Jennifer Lopez to 'Come Back Soon'

Add another celebrity to the list of people who are excited that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hanging out again: Wally the Green Monster, the mascot for the Boston Red Sox.

The baseball team posted a TikTok on Tuesday, May 18, in remembrance of the time the Hustlers star, 51, attended a game nearly two years ago. “To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019,” the caption read. “We will never forget you. Come back soon. We miss you.”

In the clip, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer snuggled up to Wally while watching the game, at which her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was providing commentary. The Presidente chairman, 45, played for the New York Yankees — notorious rival of the Red Sox — for much of his MLB career.

Now that Lopez has been spending time with Affleck, the possibility that they’ll attend a Red Sox game together has become more likely. They have not confirmed that they are dating again, but they were first spotted hanging out in April, shortly after the Maid in Manhattan star announced her split from Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, the duo, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, went to Montana for “several days” over Mother’s Day weekend.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

A second insider added that the former couple began exchanging “flirty phone calls and texts” once it “became apparent” that things weren’t working out between Lopez and Rodriguez.

“They’d already sounded each other out about it from afar, like, when Ben heaped praise on Jen in interviews,” the insider continued. “[Meanwhile] she made it very plain to their mutual friends that she was open to getting back in touch.”

Though Affleck, 48, was born in California, his family moved to Massachusetts when he was 3 years old, setting the stage for his lifelong Red Sox fandom. His allegiance to the team is so strong that he refused to wear a Yankees hat during a scene for the 2014 film Gone Girl.

Director David Fincher had proposed that his character, Nick Dunne, should wear a cap while walking through the airport and thought a Yankees hat fit the scene best.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” the Justice League actor told The New York Times in 2014. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

After having what Affleck described as a “legitimate fight,” the pair compromised and Fincher allowed his star to wear a Mets cap instead. “It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted,” the actor joked. “It was a one-man riot against the Yankees.”