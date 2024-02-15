Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad was not only one of the most memorable from the game, but it also caused a merchandise frenzy.

In the hilarious ad, Affleck, 51, Matt Damon and Tom Brady wore tracksuits with the signature Dunkin’ neon pink and orange colors as a band called the DunKings. The Justice League star and his pals crashed his wife Jennifer Lopez‘s recording studio session with Fat Joe in a failed attempt to land a spot on her upcoming album.

The track jacket and pants went on sale via the Shopdunkin.com website for $60 each on Monday, February 12, and sold out in 19 minutes. A $40 pink DunKings bucket hat was also sold out as of Wednesday, February 14. The website was updated with a preorder option for the next merchandise drop.

On Monday, Dunkin’ launched the DunKings menu nationwide featuring Affleck’s drink, The DunKings Iced Coffee, and The DunKings Munchkins Skewers.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

The DunKings trio are now enjoying additional exposure with a four-minute extended cut of the commercial, which debuted on Tuesday, February 13.

A full-length version of the song they briefly performed for Lopez, 54, “Don’t Dunk Away At My Heart,” later made its streaming debut on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ is comically promoting the pseudo group. “Crank the speakers and brace yourself for endless replays, because this chart-topping track is a pop banger. It’s irresistible – thanks in part to ‘Touchdown Tommy on the keys’ (Tom Brady), Matt Damon on backup vocals, and of course the original DunKing, Ben Affleck, fueled by his beloved Dunkin’,” read a statement from the brand.

Related: All the Celebs Who Starred in 2024 Super Bowl Commercials Kris Jenner, Jenna Ortega and Kate McKinnon will all be part of the 2024 Super Bowl. The big game is the most-watched night of television in the U.S. (115 million people tuned in last year), so advertisers pay the big bucks for A-list talent. Companies also drop a pretty penny to air an ad with […]

The statement continued: “In the world of boy bands, it’s not about one shining star – it’s the harmony of the band that steals the spotlight! No leaders. No followers. There are no names on the back of these tracksuits, because for these guys, pop music is a team sport.”

Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, produced the Super Bowl commercial, but Damon admitted it was not his idea, giving all the credit to his longtime friend.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Damon revealed that he did contribute one unexpected thing to the commercial. His final line in the ad, “Remember how I said I would do anything for you? This is anything,” wasn’t scripted.

“I actually said that to [Ben] when we were filming,” Damon laughed as he recalled the day on set. “And he just left it in.”

He added, “[It] was a perfectly-timed ad-lib that snuck its way into the ad’s final cut.”

During the interview, Colbert, 59, surprised Damon with the jacket and pants DunKings wore in the commercial.

Related: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years See how the lifelong BFFs have stayed close since their big Academy Awards win in 1999

“Dunkin’ actually sold these ridiculous outfits,” Colbert informed Damon, who replied, “I didn’t know they were going to do that. I had no idea!”

Then they proceeded to put them over their clothes, with Damon inviting Colbert to officially join the group. “The only qualification for being a DunKing is the willingness to put this on — so, you’re in the band!” the actor quipped. “You made it!”