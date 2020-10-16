Ben Feldman is a riot. The Superstore star, 40, left Us Weekly in hysterics when he exclusively revealed 25 unknown things about himself — including his dislike for karaoke and how he was left with a scar on his nose from a bird. Want to know more? Read on to learn other funny fun facts about Feldman.

1. I can cook a lot of things outdoors and pretty much nothing indoors.

2. I have a 67-stitch scar on my arm from smashing it through a glass door when I was 6.

3. My wife, [Michelle Mulitz], and I played the same role in our high school productions of The Fantasticks.

4. I hate my feet and so do other people.

5. When I was a kid, I thought [the alphabet was] called “BEN’s.” My narcissism is chronic.

6. Love Island U.K. is the only show my wife and I watch.

7. I have a glass of whiskey every night before bed.

8. My dad tried to kiss Heather Locklear at a premiere once. She was startled.

9. I drink my coffee black.

10. I used to be obsessed with dead rock stars as a kid, like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

11. I read New York magazine every night.

12. I had fire-eating bondage performers at my last annual Valentine’s Day party.

13. I can tap dance.

14. I went to a mostly lesbian BDSM birthday party with Margaret Cho once.

15. Adam Sandler was my first boss.

16. I’ve kept the Playbill from every play I’ve ever seen or been in.

17. I [once] had to go to the health tent at a Phish concert because I thought I was a lizard.

18. My least favorite thing about me is that I hate tomatoes.

19. I sing Pearl Jam songs to [get] my baby to go to sleep.

20. On my first day of middle school, my teacher accidentally combined my first name with [classmate] Daniel Gergely’s and called me Beniel. My mom and her friends called me Beniel for years.

21. My favorite kind of food is sour candy.

22. I hate karaoke. If I don’t get into heaven (likely), hell will be me having to sing a never-ending song in front of bored, drunk people.

23. My first kiss was a dare on a cruise with my family. (The kiss was not with my family.)

24. I still have a scar on my face from getting bit while trying to kiss a bird when I was 15.

25. I shot a movie on a commercial flight to Australia because I thought they’d pay me in miles. They did not.

Season 6 of Superstore premieres on NBC Thursday, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET.