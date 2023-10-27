Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, enjoyed a night out with son Quinlin, 18, at the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, October 26.

Stiller, 57, and his son both wore suits and black dress shoes for the occasion, while Taylor, 52, showed off her legs in a black minidress adorned with four white bows. The actress completed the look with peep-toe black heels and drop earrings.

Taylor, who cohosted the event with Stiller, told Entertainment Tonight that the pair planned to be a “team” on stage. “We yin and we yang,” she said.

The duo posed for photos with Quinlin on the red carpet at the gala, just missing their daughter Ella, 21. The couple previously brought Ella along to the Tribeca Festival in June, where they attended the premiere of Taylor’s film Let Liv.

Stiller and Taylor, who tied the knot in 2000, announced their separation in 2017 before later revealing that they reconciled when Stiller moved home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,” Stiller told Esquire in February 2022.

After the actor confirmed the duo’s reunion, a source told Us Weekly that their previous split was “a serious eye-opener” for Stiller.

“He missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home,” the insider shared. “He made a conscious effort to stop sweating the small stuff and figure out how to channel his energy whilst compromising with Christine on those issues that really didn’t matter at the end of the day.”

Taylor, meanwhile, later opened up about why the twosome separated in the first place.

“Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” she shared during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly. We were at this impasse of, ‘Let’s figure this out, what’s best at this chapter in our lives.’”

The Search Party alum went on to explain how the pandemic helped her and Stiller repair their relationship.

“We all ended up in our house together with two teenagers and we found this way back,” she recalled. “We had so much time to talk, there were no other distractions. … It just happened organically.”